Where We Are Now, and Where We Go From Here | RealClearPolitics

A famous American observed on a historic occasion: “If we could first know where we are, and whither we are tending, we could better judge what to do, and how to do it.” Our current political situation seems to me to lack any helpful precedent to orient us. We’ve got Woodrow Wilson, of course, but Wilson’s stroke occurred in the course of his second term. Democrats didn’t have the temerity to serve him up for another term. I thought it might be useful to offer a few arguable plot points that may bear on where we are now.