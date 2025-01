Over the last seven years, Democrats and the mainstream news media have repeatedly characterized Donald Trump as “abnormal.” Said HBO’s John Oliver in 2016, “He is not normal. He is abnormal.” On January 31, 2017, a week after Trump took office, the New York Times published an essay on “The Abnormal Presidency of Donald Trump.” One month later, it published another essay asking, “Just How Abnormal Is the Trump Presidency? Rating 20 Events.”