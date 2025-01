On CNN today, Carl Bernstein, of Watergate fame, reports that people close to Joe Biden —people “who loved him, have supported him, and among them are some people who would raise a lot of money for him” — say his disastrous debate performance wasn’t a “one-off.” There have been, according to these insiders, “15, 20 occasions in the last year and a half when the president has appeared somewhat as he did in that horror show that we witnessed.”