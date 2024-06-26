Time for Left To Recommit to Academic Freedom | RealClearPolitics

As an elected Online Chair of the student-run journal, I was tasked with soliciting essays for the Harvard Law Review Blog. In October, I invited Rabea Eghbariah—a Palestinian human rights lawyer who had represented clients before the Supreme Court of Israel—to write about the legality of Israel’s response to Hamas’s October 7 terror attacks. His draft concluded that Israel is committing genocide and apartheid while acknowledging the limitations of legal frameworks built on historical comparison. He suggested that the continued, violent displacement of the Palestinian people should be viewed as its own crime: the Ongoing Nakba.