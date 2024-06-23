 The Enduring Power of the Feminist Revolution | RealClearPolitics

The Enduring Power of the Feminist Revolution

John Judis, Substack June 23, 2024

The Enduring Power of the Feminist Revolution
Darius Bashar

My old friend Eli Zaretsky, the author of Capitalism, the Family, and Personal Life, has often told me that of all the movements of the Sixties, the feminist revolution has had the most intense psychological impact on American life and politics. The point is debatable—certainly the revolution in civil rights has stirred the country—but if you look at American politics of the last fifty years and at the social conflicts that have divided us, changes in women's status and opinions, and the reaction these have engendered among men, have played an enormous, and sometimes, unacknowledged role.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site