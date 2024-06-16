White Girl Summer | RealClearPolitics

“White Boy Summer” is back as the meme of the moment, which means nature is healing. No, it’s not a call for racial strife, so please relax. It’s just wholesome, funny internet shorthand for a return to sunny American optimism, vitalism, and yes, youthful and appealing heterosexual aesthetics. Think of it as the antidote to the poisonous, aesthetically hideous “gay race Communism” that has been the go-to media imagery since 2020, and even earlier. Obese models, forced and awkward anti-white diversity, and literally trans everything.