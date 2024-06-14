How Babies Are Made | RealClearPolitics

My first job out of college I found myself working in the development department at a Reform synagogue in Washington, D.C. I’m far enough into my career to admit what it actually entailed (without giving you the sugarcoated version that was on my resume for years afterward). My day consisted of opening checks mailed to me by elderly congregants in increments of $18, donations made in memory or in honor of friends and family. In turn, I inputted their names in the temple bulletin as donors that week.