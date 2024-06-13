Biden Sent the Wrong Message at Morehouse | RealClearPolitics

Last month, President Biden delivered the commencement address at Morehouse College’s graduation. The year is 2024, but hearing the president talk, you would swear it was 1964. Amidst the speech’s self-promoting pablum, he felt it necessary to tell these young men they would have to work ten times as hard (presumably ten times as hard as their white peers) to get a fair shot in the United States, and that while they may love their country, their country “doesn’t always love [them] back in equal measure.”