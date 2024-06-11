 The iPhone Is Now an AI Trojan Horse | RealClearPolitics

Matteo Wong, The Atlantic June 11, 2024

Today, at Apple’s annual developers conference—where new software products are previewed in slick video presentations—the company finally joined the generative-AI race. The company introduced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features that will be rolled out to the tech giant’s latest operating systems starting this fall. New generative-AI models will help Apple users write work memos and highly personalized text; create images and emoji; connect and organize photos, calendar events, and emails.

