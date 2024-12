On Friday, I sat down with Megyn Kelly of SiriusXM. We talked a lot about Late Admissions, but we also addressed a handful of topics in the news, including the new New York Times Magazine piece about Ibram X. Kendi (more on that tomorrow in my conversation with John McWhorter) and unfair criticisms of black conservatives like Clarence Thomas, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, and, of course, me.