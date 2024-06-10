Ruth Bader Biden | RealClearPolitics

We are a little over one week removed from the verdict—that verdict—and Democrats have what they’ve long been craving: a conviction of Donald Trump, 34 times over. What impact, if any, is it having on this noisy roulette game in which we’re trapped? Let us do the responsible thing and hedge: too soon, too soon. But early polls suggest that a significant plurality of Americans agree with the jury’s decision, and that it could produce at least a small bump in support for President Joe Biden.