Legal System Is Victim of Elites’ Relentless Pursuit of Trump | RealClearPolitics

Editor's note: This article from TLP contributor Steven A. Cook is an extension of the arguments put forth in his excellent new book, The End of Ambition: America's Past, Present, and Future in the Middle East. Put it on your summer reading list! Over the last few months, President Joe Biden and his advisors have laid out so-called red lines for Israel's planned—now underway—Rafah operation. First, the administration said it could not support an invasion if the Israelis did not have a credible plan to protect the million or so Palestinian civilians sheltering in Gaza's southernmost city. When those plans were deemed inadequate, the White House indicated that attacking Hamas battalions in Rafah was itself a red line. Now that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is in Rafah, the Biden administration says the Israelis have not crossed any red lines even though a growing number of civilians have been killed in the Israeli operations so far.