Prosecuting Trump Different From Persecuting the Innocent | RealClearPolitics

One accusation that you can never level at the contemporary Republican Party is "taking things in stride." Since former President Donald Trump's swift and unanimous conviction on 34 felony counts in Manhattan last Thursday, Republicans across the country, from pundits to presidential candidates, have absolutely lost their minds, promising revenge and retribution by prosecuting Democrats everywhere for... well, they'll get back to you about that. The thing they want you to know is that they will now use "lawfare" to prosecute Democrats for unnamed crimes as both retribution and deterrent. And just like what gets released into the atmosphere every time a flimsy MAGA balloon pops, it is mostly hot air.