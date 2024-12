Gov. Kathy Hochul used the word courage four times to laud New York for adopting congestion pricing at a rally in Union Square on Dec. 5, as the MTA was voting in the program to charge vehicles a fee to drive south of 60th St. We know, as we were there in Union Square. At a rally on June 27 last year at NYU, Hochul cited the urgency behind this to achieve cleaner air, safer streets and ...