Of Course They'll Put Trump in Jail | RealClearPolitics

Why wouldn't Judge Juan Merchan finish the job and add to the left's glee in calling Donald Trump a "convicted felon" by sentencing him to jail? That fact that Trump's sentencing is on July 11, mere days before the Republican National Convention, would not impede a judge who, according to Trump attorney Alina Habba, covered his mouth to laugh during his sentencing. It would be no impediment to the hand-picked jurist who allowed prosecutors to hide the underlying "crime" for the entire trial, hide witnesses, and overrule the majority of the defense objections in this goat rodeo.
