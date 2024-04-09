Senate, House, and WH Could All Change Hands in November | RealClearPolitics

With the two major parties matched pretty evenly, it’s not too surprising that margin of control in the House and Senate (at present three seats in the House and just one in the Senate) make them very vulnerable to a change of ownership in November. The close nature of five out of the 21st century’s six presidential elections, along with a rare rematch between the last two winners, makes predictions in the 2024 presidential contest problematic as well, even before you get to factors like Donald Trump’s civil and criminal trials, his and Joe Biden’s advanced age, and the possibility of another contested outcome.