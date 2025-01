President Trump is enduring an onslaught of lawsuits calculated to bankrupt him and show trials designed to imprison him. Just a few years ago it would have unfathomable to imagine an open conspiracy of judges, prosecutors, elected officials, bureaucrats, academics, and media figures feverishly plotting the destruction of Trump through relentless lawfare in a desperate gambit to keep him out of the White House. But that is precisely the situation at hand today.