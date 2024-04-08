Every Meaningless Cultural Issue Is Not a Racial Proxy War | RealClearPolitics

I'm leaving comments off on today's post because I'm traveling to MIT for a speaking event tonight (and trying to avoid crippling eclipse traffic) and won't be able to monitor comments on this post, which is about a contentious topic. Yesterday, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team completed a magical undefeated season to win the NCAA tournament, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes and avenging their only loss of last season in doing so. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley solidified her position as the best in the business, while Iowa breakout superstar Caitlin Clark was again denied a championship to cement her record-breaking career. Two worthy adversaries went up against each other on the largest stage, traded blow for blow, and drew record ratings in doing so. What a game, what a season, what a wonderful outcome for women's basketball and women's sports.