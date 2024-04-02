 Two Adams, Two Foundings | RealClearPolitics

Two Adams, Two Foundings

David Goldman, The American Mind April 2, 2024

Two Adams, Two Foundings


Charles Kesler’s indictment of the conflicting elements in National Conservatism—between religion and secular rationalism; tradition and Constitutionalism; nationalism in the sense of “shared inheritance as the essence of shared identity and common will” and America’s “exceptional” nationalism—is so compelling as to make any attempt at refutation pointless. I plead guilty on all counts, but with extenuating circumstances. I signed the National Conservatism manifesto in full awareness of its inconsistencies, and would do so again today.

 

