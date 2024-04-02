The Nature of Nurture: On Disparity and Development | RealClearPolitics

As you might have expected, Amy Wax’s appearance on the show last week has generated a lot of comments. I take the “racial realism” issue that we spent the latter half of the show debating very seriously. It reframes a dispute that’s become central to my thinking: the bias narrative versus the development narrative. Briefly, the bias narrative describes racial disparities in achievement, wealth, crime, and a host of other measures of success as the result of systemic racism, while the development narrative describes those disparities as the result of the inadequate cultivation of skills and character within disadvantaged black communities.