Has Biden Finally Stopped the Bleeding? | RealClearPolitics

Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine March 31, 2024

While Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 7 did not lead to the immediate polling “bounce” many Democrats hoped for, the intervening weeks have ended a long stretch of time during which nearly every general-election poll showed Donald Trump expanding his lead in national and most battleground-state polls. You cannot say Biden has roared back into the lead, but he has more or less stopped the bleeding and perhaps put at least a temporary halt to incessant Democratic hand-wringing.

