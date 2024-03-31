Has Biden Finally Stopped the Bleeding? | RealClearPolitics

While Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 7 did not lead to the immediate polling “bounce” many Democrats hoped for, the intervening weeks have ended a long stretch of time during which nearly every general-election poll showed Donald Trump expanding his lead in national and most battleground-state polls. You cannot say Biden has roared back into the lead, but he has more or less stopped the bleeding and perhaps put at least a temporary halt to incessant Democratic hand-wringing.