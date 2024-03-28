 Why I’m Resigning From the Biden State Department | RealClearPolitics

Why I’m Resigning From the Biden State Department

Annelle Sheline, CNN March 28, 2024

AP

Since Hamas’ attack on October 7, Israel has used American bombs in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 32,000 people — 13,000 of them children — with countless others buried under the rubble, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel is credibly accused of starving the 2 million people who remain, according to the UN special rapporteur on the right to food; a group of charity leaders warns that without adequate aid, hundreds of thousands more will soon likely join the dead.

