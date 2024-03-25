Trump Facing a Legal One-Two Punch | RealClearPolitics

Contrary to the popular view that former President Donald Trump has successfully delayed accountability, this week he’s facing a one-two punch that has the potential to inflict lasting damage. All signs are that the New York criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will be confirmed imminently for a start date in April, after a short pause occasioned by a last-minute federal document dump. And the civil judgment already won by New York Attorney General Letitia James is moving briskly as well, with the AG apparently set to begin seizing Trump properties as soon as Monday. This week promises to be an inflection point in both cases.