If you type “Balfour portrait” into your favorite search engine (and we note as a public service that it does not have to be Google), the first spate of stories that pop up concern the vandalizing last month of a century-old portrait of Arthur James Balfour, Lord Balfour, by a group called Palestine Action. The large portrait, by the Anglo-Hungarian painter Philip de László, hung in Balfour’s alma mater, Trinity College, Cambridge.