Who Pays When the Police Go Away? | RealClearPolitics

In a clip from this week’s episode, psychologist and author Rob Henderson describes a peculiar facet of the movement to defund the police. According to survey data he cites in his new memoir, defunding the police has the most support among people who, we have reason to believe, are the least likely to need the police, while it would take police out of the communities that, we also have reason to believe, would most benefit by their presence. If low-income communities are beset by crime that could be prevented by a police presence, why has it become a badge of honor in certain progressive precincts to work toward ejecting police from those communities?