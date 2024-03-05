Super Thursday--We Need a Bold Biden | RealClearPolitics

Epiphanies arrive unannounced in American politics. They can come at any time. John Kerry sank his presidential campaign early on when he gaffed, “I was for the war in Iraq before I was against it.” (Or was it the other way around?) Bill Clinton revived his presidency when he gave a great speech in Oklahoma City after the bombing there. One thing is certain: When the media says we’re at a turning point in the campaign—or, as Wolf Blitzer would say, “a major, major turning point”—it ain’t necessarily so.