Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is facing its most formidable challenges in recent memory. The 2023 Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action on college campuses opened the door for more than 20 states to reverse the course on DEI. In what it called a “backlash against ‘wokeism,’” The New York Times observed that “the eradication of D.E.I. programs has become both a cause and message suffusing the American right.”