Is Trump the New Consensus Candidate? | RealClearPolitics

The conventional wisdom has long held that Donald Trump is a divisive figure within the Republican Party and that many moderate voters will abandon him if he is the party’s nominee. Nikki Haley’s primary campaign, during which she has received nearly 40 percent of the vote in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries, is widely viewed as evidence for this proposition. President Biden meanwhile is viewed as a consensus candidate who will unite Democrats and win the general election against such a divisive figure as Trump.