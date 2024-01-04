Biden's Fallen, and He Can't Get Up, Part 2 | RealClearPolitics

Yesterday's newsletter, "Biden and the polls: He's fallen and he can't get up," described the deep trouble President Joe Biden is in as he seeks a second term at age 81. Not only do voters of both parties believe he is too old to continue as president, but majorities disapprove of virtually everything he has done in the White House, from his handling of the economy to the border to crime to foreign affairs. Even on traditionally strong Democratic issues, such as healthcare and education, Biden's job approval rating is startlingly low.