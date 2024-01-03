The Federal Debt Is Even Worse Than It Looks | RealClearPolitics

The US government’s total debt is $34 trillion. Is that dangerously high? Maybe not, if you focus on the debt-to-GDP ratio. The figure is approximately 120 percent, which means the debt is in a range it’s been in before. It is a bit above the country’s gross domestic product, which is the country’s total economic output.The US government’s total debt is $34 trillion. Is that dangerously high? Maybe not, if you focus on the debt-to-GDP ratio. The figure is approximately 120 percent, which means the debt is in a range it’s been in before. It is a bit above the country’s gross domestic product, which is the country’s total economic output.