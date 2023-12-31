What I Thought When I Saw Hamas Release Hostages | RealClearPolitics

In the summer of 2014, as a 19-year-old undergraduate student in London, I travelled to Iran to visit relatives. At the time, I was a citizen of Iran, Finland and the UK. Shortly after my arrival, I was questioned about my involvement in British local politics as a young conservative, as well as about my trips to both the US and Israel as an exchange student. Though I was neither involved nor interested in Iranian affairs, I was now perceived as “an infiltrator,” treated as a national security threat and told I couldn’t leave the country.