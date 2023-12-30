Diversity, Equity and Delusion | RealClearPolitics

A little bigotry, for a treat. It’s been over ten months since I wrote about America’s vibe shift, and a great release of the regressive worm-brained hold on culture — the thought policing, the stylish self-loathing, and the relentless bigotry in service, we were told for years, of ending bigotry. At the top of 2023, emboldened by Elon Musk’s Twitter revolution, exhausted Americans rejected the historic quantities of bullshit they were made to endure throughout the 20-teens and early 2020s, and the culture war was paused. At the time, I used the word “détente.” A brief, strange quiet followed, and then there was a year of backlash.