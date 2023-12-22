It’s Not Too Late To Defeat Putin—But We Must Act Now | RealClearPolitics

Vladimir Putin’s unwavering faith in the supremacy of autocracy is not baseless: Two years into his Ukraine war, having lost more than 200,000 Russian soldiers in a quagmire that would be disastrous for any democratic leader, Putin sees the collective West receding from its once strong support of Ukraine. Rather than having buckled to the world’s initial, emotional outrage to his full-scale invasion, Putin has taken a page from the Playbook of America’s Enemies: Give it time, and the West will fold.