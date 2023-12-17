The Campus War Over Words on Israel and Palestine | RealClearPolitics

The Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7 have highlighted sharp disagreements — among college and university leaders, students, faculty, alumni, politicians and the general public — over where to draw the line between protected speech and impermissible harassment or threats. Anger at the language and tactics of pro-Palestinian protesters and insistence on stronger action from colleges and universities to suppress antisemitism are resulting in demands for policies that, in some cases, conflict with the values of academic freedom and free speech.