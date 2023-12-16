 3rd-Party and Independent Voters Are 2024's Big Wild Card | RealClearPolitics

3rd-Party and Independent Voters Are 2024's Big Wild Card

Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine December 16, 2023

3rd-Party and Independent Voters Are 2024's Big Wild Card
AP

Between 2016 and 2020, the nonmajor party share of the presidential vote dropped from 5.7 percent to 1.9 percent. It’s impossible to determine whether that factor had a decisive impact on the fact that Donald Trump won the former race and lost the latter; after all, he lost the popular vote in both elections. But if you accept the proposition that his conduct and character have placed something of a cap on his popularity, the availability of robust minor-party or independent candidacies to divert anti-Trump votes seems significant.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site