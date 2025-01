Nikki Haley is reportedly receiving the coveted endorsement of New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu at a town-hall meeting in Manchester on the evening of December 12. Sununu is a very popular lame-duck governor who chose not to pursue opportunities to run for reelection, for the U.S. Senate, or for president in 2024. Instead, he’s set himself up as an anti-Trump kingmaker, giving the crucial nod to a contestant in his state’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary.