Biden Warns Israel It Is 'Losing Support' Over War | RealClearPolitics

Michael Shear, New York Times December 13, 2023

A divide between Israel and the United States, its closest ally, burst into the open on Tuesday as President Joe Biden warned that Israeli leaders were losing international support for their war in the Gaza Strip and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected out of hand the American vision for a postwar Middle East. With civilians in Gaza being killed at a historic rate in the Israel assault, Biden warned in an address in Washington that the international community was turning against the Israe

