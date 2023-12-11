Trump Gets Stronger in Iowa | RealClearPolitics

The Iowa caucuses, the first votes of the 2024 Republican presidential race, are five weeks from today. There's a new poll out this morning from the Des Moines Register finding that former President Donald Trump has a "commanding" lead in Iowa that has expanded in the last two months, even as his legal troubles mounted, even as challenger Nikki Haley received glowing media coverage, and even as closest competitor Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) recovered his equilibrium. Through it all, Trump's lead has grown.