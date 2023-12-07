Haley Is the Rubio of 2024 | RealClearPolitics

One of the problems with being a veteran political observer is that you are constantly suffering from a sense of déjà vu. I am currently experiencing that with the flavor-of-the-week candidacy of Nikki Haley. She’s a non-WASP media darling with impeccable “movement conservative” credentials and a “moderate” image, who’s currently surging in the early states and offering Republicans a respectable alternative to Donald Trump. Where have we heard that before? Oh, that’s right: It was how Marco Rubio’s campaign was initially perceived in 2016!