In February 2014, two new employees joined an obscure Kenyan software company/open-source intelligence group called “Ushahidi.” One was the future founder of the Cyber Threat Intelligence or “CTI” League, Sarah-Jayne “SJ” Terp. A whistleblower brought #CTIFiles documents to Public, where Michael Shellenberger, Alexandra Gutentag and I began writing stories about them last week.