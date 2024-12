The fourth Republican debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was another entertaining spectacle despite all four candidates having no chance of beating Donald Trump in the GOP primaries. It is what it is, folks—Donald Trump will be the 2024 Republican nominee whether we like it or not. Still, that doesn’t mean these four didn’t mail it in regarding this melee. To the contrary, it got downright nasty. But one thing was clear: everyone hates Nikki.