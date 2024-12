All things considered, it’s been a pretty weird 2023 — but it won’t hold a candle to the bizarro world we’re about to enter in 2024. Both sides of the aisle have candidates whose positions feel simultaneously set in stone and completely in flux. There’s not just one third-party spoiler, but the potential for as many as four. There’s also a chance that one candidate is sitting in a prison cell come Election Day on November 5.