Haley Gets Buzz, But Faces Tough GOP Math | RealClearPolitics

Nikki Haley is having a moment: The 2024 Republican presidential candidate is seeing a swell in media coverage, new interest from big-dollar donors and increasing chatter that she is poised to make a real run at Donald Trump. The reality is that Haley, 51, faces a massive uphill battle to take down the former president and gain the Republican presidential nomination - but the sooner the race can be whittled down to her and Trump, 77, the better her still-remote chances. "I don't think you can look at the numbers right now and see much of a path for anyone other than Trump," said Kyle Kondik, an elections analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.