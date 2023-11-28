Minor, in a Major Key | RealClearPolitics

Two centuries before Saint George Floyd, there was the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, another black martyr to white supremacy. Such, at least, is the premise of Chevalier, a movie directed by Stephen Williams, released in early 2023 in the United States to a credulous press. Chevalier purports to tell the story of Joseph Bologne, an eighteenth-century swordsman, violinist, and composer, who played a modest role in the court of King Louis XVI. Bologne was the son of a French plantation owner and his Caribbean slave, and therein lies his present interest for music history.