Is Target Really Closing a Store Over Shoplifting? | RealClearPolitics

Target this week said it would shutter nine stores across four states due to theft and organized retail crime, the latest big-box retailer to signal that it’s losing the war against shoplifters. The company said it made the decision out of concern for the safety of its employees and guests. “During the first five months of this year, our stores saw a 120 percent increase in theft incidents involving violence or threats of violence,” CEO Brian Cornell said during an earnings call last month.