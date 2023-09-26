Reagan Library at War w/Trump, GOP Base Ahead of Debate | RealClearPolitics

On Wednesday, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library will host the second Republican Presidential Primary Debate. But overshadowing the event is the increasingly public feud between the library’s Board of Trustees – dominated by notorious establishment figures like Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan and former House Speaker Paul Ryan – and the runaway GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, who notably still holds the support of the conservative voters once considered to be President Reagan’s base.Read Full Article »