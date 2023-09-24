Transgender Ideology Is Harming Vulnerable Patients | RealClearPolitics

Young patients struggling with gender dysphoria are being permanently harmed by the wrong treatment plan. And faithful families are running out of places to turn for evidence-based, life-affirming alternatives to the manipulative and destructive treatments currently being promoted by leading medical organizations and healthcare systems in order to serve their own profits and ideology. The Catholic Medical Association (CMA) recently published a landmark paper titled "The Ideology of Gender Harms Children," that challenges the medical community’s status quo treatment for these patients.