Rishi Sunak Speaks Sense on Net Zero | RealClearPolitics

Rishi Sunak Speaks Sense on Net Zero

Rupert Darwall, RealClearEnergy September 22, 2023

Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak was denounced before he’d uttered a word on net zero ahead of his short remarks on Wednesday. Lord Deben, the recently departed chair of the statutory Climate Change Committee, took to the airwaves to accuse the government of stupidity. Lord Zac Goldsmith, son of the billionaire Sir James Goldsmith who resigned from the government earlier this summer, said the prime minister had no mandate to change any net zero commitments and should call an immediate election.

 

