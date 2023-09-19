Trump's Rivals Need a New Strategy, Fast | RealClearPolitics

In the initial phase of the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Donald Trump has overcome a remarkable number of pitfalls while solidifying his status as the runaway front-runner in the race. We were told his focus on preposterous lies about the 2020 election would disqualify him as Republicans looked ahead. Instead, Republicans have largely come to agree with Trump’s point of view, treating him as though he’s an incumbent president running for reelection instead of a serially discredited fraudster.