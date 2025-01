A species of left-liberal writer specializes in nitpicking, hairsplitting, quibbling, and demanding more “studies.” This kind of writer elevates pedantry into an art, often under the auspices of “debunking” any violation of left-liberal opinion. Though some well-known figures working in this genre might deem their methods heterodox, their analysis, by some strange metaphysics, always leads back to support for the reigning orthodoxy.